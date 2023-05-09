Colorado ranked in AP Poll after Week 1 upset of TCU

Old rivals Cornhuskers and Buffaloes meet in Boulder on Saturday for an early measuring-stick game that has surged to this week's must-see matchup.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOULDER, Colorado — The Colorado Buffaloes are ranked in the AP Top 25 college football poll for the first time since December 2020.

The Buffs are ranked at No. 22 in the latest coaches poll released Tuesday.

Colorado, the winners of one game in 2022, have become the talk of the nation following their 45-42 win at nationally ranked TCU, last season's National Championship runner-up.

TCU went into the game ranked #17 in the preseason poll, but fell off this week's rankings.

New Colorado head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders was asked about being ranked at his Tuesday press conference.

"I don't care what no one says about where we should be ranked," Sanders said. "I don't care about no ranking. I care about how we practice, tomorrow. That's what I'm caring about right now. Ranking don't have a record."

Saturday, CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders passed for 510 yards in the best FBS debut by a quarterback since at least 1996, and possibly all-time, and two-way star Travis Hunter played more than 120 snaps.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado at TCU 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.