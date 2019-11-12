BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado junior receiver K.D. Nixon is leaving school early to declare for the NFL draft. Nixon becomes the second Buffaloes receiver to leave early for the draft after Laviska Shenault Jr. announced his decision last week.

This marks the second time more than one Colorado player has declared early for the draft after a season. Defensive lineman Shannon Clavelle and running back Rashaan Salaam departed for the 1995 draft.

