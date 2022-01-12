Mines football coach Gregg Brandon retires

Brandon has been at the helm for the Orediggers for the past seven seasons.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Colorado School of Mines football team is in the market for a new head coach after Gregg Brandon announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Brandon has been at the helm for the Orediggers for the past seven years, and has a coaching career that has spanned 40 years.

Mines Athletics stated that the program will immediately begin its search for the next coach, and that Brandon will continue to work through Feb. 1 to recruit the next generation of Orediggers along with the assistant coaching staff, which remains in place.

Brandon posted a 59-15 overall record with Mines dating back to the 2015 season, and went 103-45 overall as a head coach over his career.

"After many thoughtful conversations with my wife Robyn, family, and close friends, we made the decision to retire from the coaching profession," Brandon said in a statement. "I want to thank David Hansburg for the opportunity to lead Mines to new heights. What a great place to coach! I'm excited for the 2022 Orediggers and the future of Mines Football. We are leaving the program in a better place."

