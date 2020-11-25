Rams-Falcons Thanksgiving day game canceled

The Mountain West Conference rivals were slated to play at noon on Thanksgiving. The game has been called off due to coronavirus cases in the CSU program.

The game between the Colorado State Rams and Air Force Falcons has been canceled due to coronavirus cases in the CSU program.

The game was supposed to kick off at noon Thanksgiving Day at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.

The 2-2 Falcons had a game against Wyoming canceled earlier this month, and the AFA's game against the Black Knights of Army was postponed. A new date has not yet been set between Air Force and Army.

Air Force last played on Nov. 20, shutting out the University of New Mexico 28-0 at Falcon Stadium.

The 1-2 Rams last played at Boise State on Nov. 12. They lost the game 52-21.

The Rams have had two games called off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CSU was supposed to play New Mexico on Oct. 24, but local restrictions forced the game to be canceled.

The Rams were also supposed to play against UNLV on Nov. 21. The game was canceled because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among UNLV's program.

A statement on CSU's site said seven out of 105 players tested positive for COVID-19. Two staff members had also tested positive. The school said contact tracing is ongoing and that they had identified nine players who had close contact with those affected.

“Our greatest responsibility is the health of our students – including student-athletes – faculty, staff and the broader Fort Collins, Larimer County and Colorado community,” said CSU President Joyce McConnell. “While we understand players, staff and fans may be disappointed, to proceed with a game under these conditions is not responsible, and we must all do what we can to protect each other.”

In all, the Mountain West Conference has had to cancel a total of six games so far this season.