CSU defense dominates dormant New Mexico offense in blowout win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Saturday was one of the most dominant defensive performances in Colorado State history.
The Rams held host New Mexico to 76 total yards of offense on the way to a 36-7 win at University Stadium.
That offensive number is the second-fewest yards allowed in program history, second behind 46 yards against Colorado College all the way back in 1948.
Considering the explosiveness of modern college football offenses, it's a remarkable number.
Here are three thoughts on the game as CSU moves to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in Mountain West play.
