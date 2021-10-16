CSU defense dominates dormant New Mexico offense in blowout win

The Rams held host New Mexico to 76 total yards of offense on the way to a 36-7 win at University Stadium.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Saturday was one of the most dominant defensive performances in Colorado State history.

The Rams held host New Mexico to 76 total yards of offense on the way to a 36-7 win at University Stadium.

That offensive number is the second-fewest yards allowed in program history, second behind 46 yards against Colorado College all the way back in 1948.

Considering the explosiveness of modern college football offenses, it's a remarkable number.

Here are three thoughts on the game as CSU moves to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in Mountain West play.

