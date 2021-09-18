CSU football stuns Toledo with upset win

The CSU football team was the butt of jokes in the last week, ranking in the bottom five of all national college football rankings, but got a huge win on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This was a fight-back game.

The Colorado State football team was the butt of jokes in the last week, ranking in the bottom five of all national college football rankings.

Scott Van Pelt poked fun at the Rams on SportsCenter (but did pick them against the spread).

CSU was a whopping 14.5-point underdog to Toledo.

Rams win.

CSU 22, Toledo 6.

It was an ugly football game with as terrible an overall offensive performance as anyone could want to see.

The Rams will not care one bit. They needed this one.

>>Video above: From Mullen to CSU: Running backs stick together on and off the field

