'Very frustrating': CSU football's abbreviated 2020 season likely over after just four games

Athletic director Joe Parker said Tuesday he searched far and wide to schedule another game.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State football team isn’t going to play Colorado or Georgia this weekend.

The Rams aren’t likely to play anyone again in 2020, period.

Athletic director Joe Parker said Tuesday he searched far and wide for an opportunity to get another game on the Rams’ schedule but couldn’t come up with anything definitive enough to justify keeping the players in Fort Collins preparing for another game that might not actually happen.

“We looked coast to coast,” Parker said in virtual news conference. “We talked to Autonomous 5 schools, we talked to Group of 5 schools, we talked to partners in the bowl space, the conference office and ran down every lead we possibly could to come up with really no alternatives, no options for our team to continue its season.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.