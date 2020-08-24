Colorado State football star Trey McBride reverses transfer plan, to remain a Ram

McBride has two years of eligibility remaining after establishing himself as a legitimate pro prospect last season.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Trey McBride has made a move to make Colorado State football fans smile.

The star tight end entered the transfer portal early last week, not long after the Mountain West announced it would postpone the 2020 fall football season due to the coronavirus.

Plans changed and now McBride says he'll remain a Ram.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound tight end tweeted Sunday night that he's "Proud to be a RAM!" with a letter saying that after reflection he has decided to "follow my instincts" and "listen to my heart. My heard has always flowed with Green & Gold blood. I take tremendous pride in being a Ram & can't wait to build a championship with my teammates."

Proud to be a RAM! pic.twitter.com/vzJZMOjIYF — Trey McBride (@mcbtrey) August 24, 2020

McBride has two years of eligibility remaining after establishing himself as a legitimate pro prospect last season while catching 45 passes for 560 yards and four touchdowns. The Fort Morgan earned first-team All-Mountain West honors following the 2019 season.