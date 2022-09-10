CSU football embarrassed in 1st half, comeback bid falls short

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — For a brief bit of time it looked like the Colorado State University football team might pull off the near impossible.
The Rams were down 34 points early in the third quarter Saturday before mounting a furious bid to rally at Canvas Stadium.
CSU cut it to two scores and multiple times had the ball to cut it to one score (including once reaching the Middle Tennessee 21) but could never get closer.
Middle Tennessee held on and won 34-19.
>>READ THE FULL COLORADOAN STORY HERE
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.