CSU football embarrassed in 1st half, comeback bid falls short

The Rams were upset in new head coach Jay Norvell's first home game at Canvas Stadium.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — For a brief bit of time it looked like the Colorado State University football team might pull off the near impossible.

The Rams were down 34 points early in the third quarter Saturday before mounting a furious bid to rally at Canvas Stadium.

CSU cut it to two scores and multiple times had the ball to cut it to one score (including once reaching the Middle Tennessee 21) but could never get closer.

Middle Tennessee held on and won 34-19.

>>READ THE FULL COLORADOAN STORY HERE

A tough battle, but we'll be back and be better.#Stalwart x #RamGrit 🐏 pic.twitter.com/qIzSifj9rk — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) September 10, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n