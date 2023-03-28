CSU spring football gets underway in Fort Collins

The Colorado State Rams are preparing for their second year under head coach Jay Norvell with spring practices.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Jay Norvell senses an increased comfort and knowledge from the Colorado State football team.

This time a year ago, Norvell and staff were beginning the first spring practices of his tenure leading the Rams, and the roster was a mashup of holdovers from previous staffs and a bunch of newcomers.

Everyone had to learn systems and each other in a confusing period. Now the roster is built more toward Norvell's mold, expectations are known and everything is smoother for the start of Year 2.

The Rams finally hit the practice field Tuesday for the first of 15 spring practices, beginning with temperatures around 10 degrees and piles of snow surrounding the practice field from Monday's storm. Norvell called it a successful Day 1.

"We got a ton of reps done. We were moving at a pretty good clip today; we got done about 25 minutes early. Proud of that," Norvell said. "Just way more focused (than a year ago). Guys are a little bit more comfortable about what we’re asking them to do. Guys have done a really good job in the offseason coming in and studying and asking questions. I saw a little bit more understanding with our kids on the field today."

