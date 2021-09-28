After being courted by AAC, Colorado State set to remain in Mountain West for now, reports say

CSU and Air Force are both founding members of the Mountain West, but their futures in the conference looked murky earlier this week.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State to the American Athletic Conference?

Not so fast.

After being courted, along with Air Force, by the AAC, the Rams appear set to stay in the Mountain West right now.

The AAC and Mountain West are in a tug-of-war to be the top Group of Five program, and the AAC has been weakened by Houston, Cincinnati and UCF leaving for the Big 12. The departure of those schools was triggered by Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.

Pillar MW programs Boise State and San Diego State both told the MW earlier this week that they are staying. Now CSU and Air Force appear to have changed course as well, with Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports the first to report the duo will stay. The report has been confirmed by a number of national outlets as well.

READ THE FULL COLORADOAN STORY HERE

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.