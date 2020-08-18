CSU TE Trey McBride reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

The Fort Morgan native has two years of eligibility remaining after establishing himself as a legitimate pro prospect last season.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Tight end Trey McBride has reportedly entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, making it likely that Colorado State’s football team will be without its top two NFL prospects whenever the Rams are able to play again.

Star receiver Warren Jackson announced over the weekend that he would forego his senior season to prepare for the NFL draft.

McBride has two years of eligibility remaining after establishing himself as a legitimate pro prospect last season while catching 45 passes for 560 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder from Fort Morgan earned first-team All-Mountain West honors following the season.

The website 247Sports reported Tuesday on Twitter that McBride had entered the transfer portal. A CSU athletic department spokesman was unable to confirm or deny the reports.

