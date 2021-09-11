Colorado State football collapses in loss to SEC bottom-feeder Vanderbilt

The Rams lost 24-21 to Vanderbilt on a last-minute field goal after blowing a 14-point lead.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two bad teams, one weird, crazy game and another awful result for the Colorado State football team.

The Rams lost 24-21 to Vanderbilt on a last-minute field goal after blowing a 14-point lead. Vanderbilt’s Joseph Bulovas hit a 39-yard field goal with 19 seconds left to give Vanderbilt the win late Saturday night at Canvas Stadium.

CSU (0-2) looked ready to run away with the game in the first half with the offense totally dominating and Vanderbilt (1-1) looking lost on offense.

It all flipped late in the first half and CSU was awful much of the second half.

READ THE FULL COLORADOAN STORY HERE

>>Video above: CSU football coach Steve Addazio excited for season to kick off

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.