Colorado trends on social media in Coach Prime's debut game

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Colorado Buffaloes did not waste any time getting off to a fast start in their season opener.
The Buffs roared to an early lead Saturday in the debut game of new CU head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders on the road at Texas Christian University.
The strong play of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and the Buffaloes sent the program to the top of social media Saturday.
"Colorado," "Coach Prime," "Travis Hunter," "CU," "TCU," "Gus Johnson," "Sean Lewis," and "GoBuffs" topped the trending topics on social media network X as national sports fans, media, players and opposing coaches watched the Buffs' game on national television.
Colorado started the 2023 season on the road in Fort Worth to face No. 17-ranked TCU. The Horned Frogs played in the national championship game against Georgia earlier this year.
Saturday's Buffs game is the first of two games to start the season that will be covered by the nationally-televised "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show on FOX.
Next week, Colorado hosts Nebraska at Folsom Field in Boulder. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Colorado at TCU
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN