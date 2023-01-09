Colorado trends on social media in Coach Prime's debut game

Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Coach Prime made Colorado the talk of the sports world Saturday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Colorado Buffaloes did not waste any time getting off to a fast start in their season opener.

The Buffs roared to an early lead Saturday in the debut game of new CU head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders on the road at Texas Christian University.

The strong play of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and the Buffaloes sent the program to the top of social media Saturday.

"Colorado," "Coach Prime," "Travis Hunter," "CU," "TCU," "Gus Johnson," "Sean Lewis," and "GoBuffs" topped the trending topics on social media network X as national sports fans, media, players and opposing coaches watched the Buffs' game on national television.

Travis Hunter is a gift from the football GODS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 2, 2023

OH MY GAWD!!!!!! TRAVIS HUNTER!!!!



Coach Prime was right- HE IS HIM!!!! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 2, 2023

Worse case scenario for TCU. Momentum in College Football is king and CU is rolling! Confidence through the roof! @DeionSanders inspiring these men! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 2, 2023

Best player in the country — Derrick White (@Dwhite921) September 2, 2023

WHAT!!!! My heart is about to explode…



75 yd TD. Buffs 24 Baby Frogs 14 — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 2, 2023

Bufffffssssss!!!!!!!!! Let’s gooooo!!! — Tyler Hansen (@Tyler_Hansen9) September 2, 2023

Hats off to Coach Prime and his staff and players!! This team is playing at a high level!! The Pride and Tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes will not be entrusted to the timid or the weak!! 🦬🔥🦬🔥 — Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) September 2, 2023

Dylan. My goodness. The wheels. — Jimmy Luthye (@JimmyLuthye) September 2, 2023

I’m so happy football is back!

Nothing like college football!



It’s go BUFFS today & Go NOLES tomorrow btw! I’m riding with both teams all year! Travis Hunter or Jordan Travis for Heisman! 🤟🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 2, 2023

Travis Hunter Holy Shit — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 2, 2023

Colorado has never had this amount of speed on the field. So fun to watch. PrimeTime Baby!!! 💨 — Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) September 2, 2023

This kid Travis Hunter really is the Shohei Ohtani of college football, huh? Has to be an early Heisman candidate after today. Just oozing star power & 1st round talent. — Zach Bye (@byesline) September 2, 2023

Travis Hunter is starting at both DB and WR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WHaKJqFr48 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 2, 2023

Colorado started the 2023 season on the road in Fort Worth to face No. 17-ranked TCU. The Horned Frogs played in the national championship game against Georgia earlier this year.

Saturday's Buffs game is the first of two games to start the season that will be covered by the nationally-televised "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show on FOX.

Next week, Colorado hosts Nebraska at Folsom Field in Boulder. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m.

