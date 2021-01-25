CU football game vs. Texas A&M moves to Empower Field

The Sept. 11 game is one of the top non-conference games on the 2021 college schedule.

DENVER — The football game this autumn between the University of Colorado (CU) and Texas A&M University will be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CU athletic director Rick George announced Monday.

Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, the Pac-12 vs. SEC matchup is expected to be one of the top non-conference games on the 2021 college schedule.

Texas A&M finished 9-1 last season with a No. 4 final ranking in both major polls. CU finished 4-2 with head coach Karl Dorrell being named the Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year by both the AP and league coaches.

“We are very appreciative of Rick George and the staff at CU for the opportunity to once again host college football at Empower Field at Mile High,” said Jon Applegate, Director of Events & Booking for Empower Field. “Our stadium has become a top destination for sporting events, and we look forward to hosting two premier college football programs in our building in September.”

The teams were scheduled to play in College Station on Sept. 19, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were disappointed that we couldn’t play in College Station this year, but we worked closely with Ross Bjork (A&M athletic director) and officials at Empower Field at Mile High to bring the game to Denver,” said CU Athletic Director Rick George.

The Buffaloes, which leads the all-time series with the Aggies 6-3, won their last meeting in 2009. Colorado is 54-35-3 overall in games played in Denver.

CU said that while the Texas A&M game will not be part of CU’s annual season ticket package, season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets later this spring before sales will be open to the general public.

The Buffs will still have their usual six home games at Folsom Field in 2021, beginning with the opener against Northern Colorado on Friday, Sept. 3. The Buffs also host Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Pac-12 is expected to release the schedule of conference games in early February. CU will also host Arizona, Southern California, Oregon State and Washington in 2021.

For more information on CU football season tickets, call 303-492-8282.

