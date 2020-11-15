CU-Arizona State football game canceled by COVID-19

The Pac-12 Conference made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

BOULDER, Colo. — The strong start to the CU football season is being put on hold.

The Pac-12 Conference announced Sunday afternoon that the University of Colorado vs. Arizona State football game has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. It will not be rescheduled and has been ruled a no contest.

The Buffs and Sun Devils were scheduled to play each other at 8 p.m. this coming Saturday at Folsom Field before a national television audience on ESPN2.

CU has started the pandemic-delayed 2020 season with back-to-back wins, defeating both UCLA and Stanford to begin the new Karl Dorrell era.

In a news release, the conference stated:

"The Pac-12 has, after consultation with Arizona State University, cancelled the Arizona State at Colorado football game scheduled for November 21. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Arizona State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.

"The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."

