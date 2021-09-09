CU football holding its own against No. 5 Texas A&M

DENVER — CU Buffs fans have to be impressed with how their team is holding its own against one of the top college football programs in the country.
Colorado is leading the Aggies, who are ranked No. 5 in both the AP and Coaches polls, 7-3 in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
Texas A&M lost its starting quarterback early in the game when Haynes King exited the game with a lower body injury. In addition, the CU defense has been impressive, keeping the Aggies off the scoreboard until just 25 seconds before halftime.
The Buffs held Texas A&M to just 81 total yards in the first half, while their offense has racked up 206 -- 140 of them via rushing. Those have been highlighted by running back Jarek Broussard's 51 yards and rushing touchdown.
