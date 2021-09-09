CU football holding its own against No. 5 Texas A&M

The Buffs are leading the Aggies 7-3 in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

DENVER — CU Buffs fans have to be impressed with how their team is holding its own against one of the top college football programs in the country.

Colorado is leading the Aggies, who are ranked No. 5 in both the AP and Coaches polls, 7-3 in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Texas A&M lost its starting quarterback early in the game when Haynes King exited the game with a lower body injury. In addition, the CU defense has been impressive, keeping the Aggies off the scoreboard until just 25 seconds before halftime.

The Buffs held Texas A&M to just 81 total yards in the first half, while their offense has racked up 206 -- 140 of them via rushing. Those have been highlighted by running back Jarek Broussard's 51 yards and rushing touchdown.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.