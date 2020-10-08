Coloradoan writers stand behind their reporting on CSU football

There have been allegations involving COVID-19 protocol and accusations of racial insensitivity and abusive behavior. The University has halted football activities.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — This has been a tumultuous week for CSU football.

There have been allegations involving COVID-19 protocol and intimidation and accusations of racial insensitivity and abusive behavior. The University has halted all football related activities.

Head coach Steve Addazio and Athletic Director Joe Parker each released statements reaffirming their commitment to the health and safety of student-athletes.

The Coloradoan broke both stories and Kevin Lytle and Miles Blumhardt stand behind their reporting.

We sat down with two of them to find out how all of this started.