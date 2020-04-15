WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The commissioners of the major college football conferences have told Vice President Mike Pence college sports cannot return from the coronavirus shutdown until campuses have re-opened.

Ten commissioners and the athletic director of Notre Dame, comprise the College Football Playoff management committee.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says Pence asked good questions and was “hopeful and optimistic” about the fight against the pandemic.

Major sporting events have been called off and colleges have moved classes online.

