Ex-Denver Bronco Joel Dreessen, 5 others entering Colorado State Athletics Hall of Fame

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Former Denver Broncos tight end Joel Dreessen and longtime sports information director Gary Ozzello are among the six new inductees to the Colorado State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Former volleyball coach Rich Feller, track and field stars Tarry Harrison and Debbie Maass, and swimming and diving standout Breann Fuller Bohnen will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a Sept. 10 ceremony, school officials said Monday.

Official induction ceremonies are scheduled as part of the school’s fourth annual All-Sports Reunion Weekend. The CSU football team will host Vanderbilt on Sept. 11.

Dreessen was a two-time All-Mountain West tight end who went on to play nine seasons in the NFL. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the New York Jets and also played for the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos before retiring in 2013. Dreessen was a first-team All-MW selection in 2002 and 2004, when he also received honorable mention in All-American selections by SI.com and Pro Football Weekly.

Ozzello spent the better of his life as the Rams’ sports information director, starting as a student in the late 1970s and continuing through 2014, when he moved into a community relations role in the CSU president’s office. Ozzello left that job a year ago to become the director of university relations for Canvas Credit Union, overseeing initiatives and strategies related to its sponsorship deal with CSU.