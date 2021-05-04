Colorado State football adds 2026 game at Indiana

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State’s football program added another guarantee game against a Big Ten opponent to its future schedule Tuesday with the addition of a 2026 game at Indiana.
The Rams will earn $1.3 million for playing the game Sept. 5, 2026, in Bloomington, Indiana, according to the contract CSU shared with the Coloradoan.
>>Video above: CSU pushes for success off of the field through RAM Life
The Rams were originally scheduled to play a guarantee game on that date at Wisconsin but pushed that back a year to Sept. 18, 2027, as part of other scheduling moves by both programs.
The game at Indiana will be CSU’s first ever against the Hoosiers.
CSU also has guarantee games scheduled against Big Ten opponents Iowa this fall and Michigan in 2022.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.