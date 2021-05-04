Colorado State football adds 2026 game at Indiana

The Rams will earn $1.3 million for playing the game Sept. 5, 2026, in Bloomington, Indiana.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State’s football program added another guarantee game against a Big Ten opponent to its future schedule Tuesday with the addition of a 2026 game at Indiana.

The Rams will earn $1.3 million for playing the game Sept. 5, 2026, in Bloomington, Indiana, according to the contract CSU shared with the Coloradoan.

>>Video above: CSU pushes for success off of the field through RAM Life

The Rams were originally scheduled to play a guarantee game on that date at Wisconsin but pushed that back a year to Sept. 18, 2027, as part of other scheduling moves by both programs.

The game at Indiana will be CSU’s first ever against the Hoosiers.

CSU also has guarantee games scheduled against Big Ten opponents Iowa this fall and Michigan in 2022.

