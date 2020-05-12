CSU football braces to play shorthanded against San Diego State

With more than 16 players sidelined due to COVID-19, contact tracing, other illnesses and injury CSU has a "skeleton crew" available to play.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado state football is crossing its fingers it can play on Saturday against San Diego State.

But even if so, the Rams will be shorthanded.

“We’re really light," said CSU head football coach Steve Addazio when asked about the Rams' roster for Saturday’s game.

With more than 16 players sidelined due to COVID-19, contact tracing, other illnesses and injury does CSU even have enough Rams available to field a team?

“Yeah, we do right now. But we’re going to be missing a lot of starters," admitted Addazio.

That’s reality for the team as the roster has been reduced to a skeleton crew.

“It is kind of difficult, especially with COVID-19 (and) contact tracing and stuff like that. We’ve been doing the best we can with who we’ve got (available to play)," said Ellison Hubbard, a senior defensive lineman.

Colorado State hasn’t played in over three weeks, due to back-to-back cancellations.

But the veteran leaders aren’t letting frustration affect the overall focus.

“We know we need to keep a level head because it's not just happening to us. It’s happening all across the country," said junior defensive back Quinn Brinnon.

Senior quarterback Patrick O’Brien echoed those sentiments: “We‘re just moving on to San Diego State. (If) they allow us to play, they allow us to play. So, whenever we’re able to play a game we’ll be ready.”

Now CSU must play a different kind of game: The waiting one. They’re hoping to get the green light.