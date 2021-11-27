Steve Addazio ejected, CSU football season ends in blowout for sixth consecutive loss

The second-year CSU head coach picked up two unsportsmanlike penalties in a matter of minutes, the second leading to an automatic ejection.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The season ended in disarray.

Six losses in a row and the head coach ejected in the final game.

That’s the final note on the 2021 season for the Colorado State football team.

The Rams were blown out 52-10 by Nevada in front of a meager crowd at Canvas Stadium Saturday night and coach Steve Addazio was ejected in the second quarter.

Here are takeaways from the season-ending loss.

