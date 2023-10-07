Colorado State football collapses after taking early lead over Utah State

The Rams lost their Mountain West Conference opener to the Aggies on Saturday.

LOGAN, Utah — There’s no other way to describe this one other than a complete collapse.

A 17-point lead for the Colorado State football team turned into an ugly 44-24 loss at Utah State on Saturday night.

The Rams had a sensational start and then completely fell apart in every way.

After the slow start, Utah State’s offense basically never stopped rolling. CSU had six sacks and forced three turnovers but in-between were big play after big play.

From 17-0 up, CSU allowed 37 points in a row to go down 37-17 before a rushing TD with 8:55 left for the Rams snapped the skid.

Final from Logan

Back at home next week for Homecoming pic.twitter.com/hfnrLOWKLO — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 8, 2023

