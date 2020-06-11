x
O'Brien accounts for 3 TDs in Colorado State's 34-24 win

The Rams won their first Border War game over Wyoming since 2015 on Thursday night.
Credit: Bethany Baker / The Coloradoan
Colorado State Rams wide receiver Dante Wright (22) is tackled by Wyoming Cowboys safety Braden Smith (26) in the second quarter of the game at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Patrick O’Brien threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Colorado State to its first victory of the season, 34-24 over Wyoming.

The victory was the first for Steve Addazio as the Rams’ head coach after a combined nine seasons as a head coach at Boston College and Temple.

The win also snapped a four-game losing streak to Wyoming. O’Brien threw for 255 yards, tossing touchdown passes of 29 and 38 yards to Trey McBride.

Xazavian Valladay rushed for 147 yards with a TD and became the 12th player in Wyoming history to rush for 2,000 career yards.

Credit: Bethany Baker / The Coloradoan
Colorado State Rams quarterback Patrick O'Brien (12) looks to make a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

