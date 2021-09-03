CSU football team embarrassed in front of big crowd by South Dakota State

The Rams were bullied up-and-down the field by an FCS team as the Jackrabbits whipped the Rams to the tune of a 42-23 final score.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One of the largest crowds in Canvas Stadium’s young history was rocking through torrential rain and a pregame lightning delay.

A giant student crowd had the atmosphere crackling as the Colorado State team finally took the field in front of home fans for the first time in 644 days.

Then the game happened.

CSU was bullied up-and-down the field by an FCS team as South Dakota State whipped the Rams to the tune of a 42-23 final score.

The worst start possible to the 2021 season for Steve Addazio and CSU in front of an announced crowd of 32,327 fans.

