State of CSU football uncertain after another disappointing season

Steve Addazio led the Rams to a 3-9 overall record in 2021.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It was not the way to end any season.

After trailing 28-0, the CSU football team was down its head coach after an ejection (stemming from two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties handed out by the official), ending Steve Addazio’s second season at Colorado State on the wrong foot.

And not to mention the 42-point loss to Nevada on Saturday night, one of nine for the Rams in 2021.

"It was gut-wrenching, not to be out there in the second half of that game,” Addazio said at the podium. "If I kept my mouth shut and didn’t say anything, obviously I wouldn’t have been in that situation. So that’s my responsibility. That’s on me."

So now we wonder: Where are the Rams headed?

For senior night, an announced attendance number of 17,000 was down to the hundreds by the third quarter, as interest in the program is seeming to teeter.

But Saturday night Addazio continued to preach positively into a somewhat murky future.

"As I said to the team, I think we’re right here [Addazio motions with his hands]. I don’t think we’re right here. Even though you say, ‘well your wins don’t show that,’ I know but I’m looking at the whole thing. When I came in here, there was a lot of work to be done. I mean a lot, not a little. We’re in the process of doing that work."

If CSU wants to make a change at head coach, Addazio’s contract buyout drops from five$5 million to $3 million on Thursday.

And with losing an all-time tight end like Trey McBride (Fort Morgan native who is now fifth in FBS history in receiving yards by a TE), among other seniors, CSU fans wonder: Where are the Rams headed? McBride still sees a bright future.

“I have full support in Coach Addazio and I’m truly excited to see where this program goes because I know what he’s capable of doing and I know his intentions are good," McBride said. "I’m excited to see where this program goes."

