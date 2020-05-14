CSU football head coach Steve Addazio: 'College football needs to be played, if it's safe'

The head coach added he fully expects the Rams and the Buffs to play on September 5 in Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — In fewer than four months, new Colorado State head football coach Steve Addazio hopes his guys are on the field.

The season usually opens with a battle against in-state rival CU, and Addazio doesn't think 2020 will be any different.

"In my mind, we're playing on September 5. Every day I get up with my feet running and my motor running. My mind is full throttle, we're playing college football," Addazio said during a video call with local media on Thursday afternoon.

Of course, if the schedule is played out how it's written down, that will be the case. Another chapter of the Rocky Mountain showdown, this time back on campus in and Fort Collins.

Alas, we're still in the middle of a pandemic with the COVID-19 situation far from settled and virtually all of American sports in a holding pattern.

"Having said that, I'm very mindful there are far more important things than football," Addazio continued. "Even though football may be my world, I still understand in the big picture what's important. We want an environment that's healthy for everybody."

As of now, college football hasn't been put on hold for 2020. But as each day on the calendar flips, more doubters express opinions it can't happen, at least not as scheduled. Addazio is taking it in stride.

"A lot of people have a lot of opinions right now. Here's my opinion: Let the experts decide on the safety of the pandemic and then when they say it's all clear, we're rolling," Addazio said. "College football needs to be played, if it's safe. Following the right protocols we need to get our lives back going again, that much is clear to me."

And part of getting back "going again" would be playing football on September 5 against the Buffs.

"I feel that we're going to play. I'm excited to get going. Whatever curve ball comes we're going to hit it," Addazio said.

With the way 2020 has gone so far, there should be plenty more curve balls headed our way.