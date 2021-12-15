CSU football introduces first Signing Day class under new coach

Jay Norvell signed 22 players just 10 days after being hired as the next Colorado State head coach.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The birth of Fort Collins' version of the Air Raid happened on Dec. 15, 2021.

Gunslinger quarterbacks, a boatload of receivers and multiple players who have already scored touchdowns at Canvas Stadium have joined the Colorado State football program.

It’s the evolution (revolution?) from the ground-based offense of the Steve Addazio era to the high-flying goals of the Jay Norvell era.

The one clear unavoidable takeaway from Wednesday’s early signing day was that this group of players will be the building blocks of the offense of CSU’s future, far and near, starting immediately with the 2022 season.

Norvell, 10 days after being hired as CSU’s coach, signed 22 players. Nineteen of them are on the offensive side of the ball as the Rams move to the high-scoring Air Raid offense.

