CSU football unravels in second half in loss to Boise State

CSU dominated early, but didn’t take full advantage of its opportunities to finally beat Boise State for the first time.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The game was there for the taking.

The Colorado State football team dominated early, but didn’t take full advantage of its opportunities to finally beat Boise State for the first time.

In the end the Broncos won 28-19 as the Rams were outscored 21-3 in the second half.

CSU coach Steve Addazio spent the first three quarters of the game in the press box “due to a lower leg injury that is limiting his mobility,” according to CSU. He joined the team on the sideline for the fourth quarter.

In the end it was another loss against Boise State.

Here are three thoughts on the game.

>>Video above: CSU football felt fresh and focused coming off its bye week

