CSU football misses game-winning field goal at end, Utah State wins key Mountain West battle

Kicker Cayden Camper missed the 42-yard field goal wide left with seconds left on the clock.

LOGAN, Utah — The Colorado State football team drove 61 yards in seven plays and was in prime position to steal a massive Mountain West showdown.

Against all odds the Rams were on Utah State’s 24 with a chance to kick a short field goal to steal a comeback win. CSU had plenty of time after a first-down 15-yard pass to Ty McCullouch to spike the ball, kill the clock and let the field goal unit calmly come on the field.

Instead the Rams tried to rush the offense off, the field goal unit on and kick the field goal with the clock ticking.

In the mayhem, with CSU struggling to line up, kicker Cayden Camper missed the 42-yard field goal wide left.

Final score was 26-24 for Utah State in the key Mountain West showdown.

Video above: Coming off bye week, CSU football fresh and focused for conference play

