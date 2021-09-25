CSU football falls short in upset bid at No. 5 Iowa

CSU led No. 5 Iowa by seven at halftime and it wasn’t a fluke. The Rams were dominating the Hawkeyes defensively and doing enough on offense to move the ball.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The eyes of the college football world briefly turned to Colorado State and Iowa late Saturday afternoon.

Were the Rams about to deal a massive shakeup to the early College Football Playoff hopefuls?

CSU led No. 5 Iowa by seven at halftime and it wasn’t a fluke. The Rams were dominating the Hawkeyes defensively and doing enough on offense to move the ball.

Big plays, big penalties and a big turnover turned the game in the third quarter as Iowa escaped with a 24-14 win in front of 65,456 fans at Kinnick Stadium.

Here are four thoughts on CSU’s loss, which ends the Rams' nonconference play with a 1-3 record.

