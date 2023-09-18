CSU football coach says player has received death threats after Rocky Mountain Showdown

Colorado's Travis Hunter is expected to miss a few weeks after taking a hit from Colorado State's Henry Blackburn in their rivalry game.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Jay Norvell says a Colorado State football player has received death threats following last week’s game at Colorado.

CSU safety Henry Blackburn became the target of an online surge of attacks following a hit on CU receiver Travis Hunter during Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field.

Blackburn was assessed a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after a hitting Hunter near the sideline after a deep pass fell incomplete. Hunter returned to the game not long after but then exited and was taken to a local hospital.

“Our university is supporting him (Blackburn). The police department is supporting him because of the seriousness of the threats that have come out of this,” Norvell said in his Monday press conference. “It’s just sad. It’s sad that that’s the state of the world we live in. It’s a football game. Let’s not make it more than that. We don’t want anybody to get hurt. We don’t coach that kind of football.”

Norvell said Blackburn and his family were the target of death threats due to the hit, with his address posted online.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n