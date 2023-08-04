Restocked CSU football roster hits field to start rebound attempt in 2023

The field felt completely full Friday as the Rams hit the practice turf outside Canvas Stadium to begin the 2023 fall season.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The size and numbers stood out immediately at the start of Colorado State's first official practice of the 2023 football season.

The Rams ended the 2022 season with just 52 scholarship players available for games. Practices were made up of a bare-bones squad.

Spring is always shorthanded, with many newcomers not on campus yet and graduated players gone.

The field felt completely full Friday as the Rams hit the practice turf outside Canvas Stadium to begin the 2023 fall season. The roster is refilled to a normal capacity and every position group has a lot more players, especially the receiver group that was down to just a few key players by the end of 2022.

"It's completely different," CSU coach Jay Norvell said after the first practice. "The first hour of practice we just run and throw. Having the number of receivers and the depth at our skill positions is night and day. It's like a real practice."

