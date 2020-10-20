CSU football season opener canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

FORT COLLINS, Colo — The fall football season will continue to wait for Colorado State University.
CSU's season opener against New Mexico, which was scheduled for Saturday night at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday.
Only eight conference games were scheduled for the shortened season, and this one is not expected to be rescheduled.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the Mountain West said: "Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County and in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Colorado State University. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game."
CSU's next scheduled game is next Thursday, Oct. 29 on the road at Fresno State at 8 p.m.
