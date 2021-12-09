CSU football's Trey McBride wins Mackey Award as nation's top tight end

The Colorado State standout is now officially the best tight end in college football.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Trey McBride rubbed his hands up and down the legs of his light blue suit, one foot bouncing with nervous excitement and anticipation for his acceptance interview.

Sitting on leather seats at the club level of Canvas Stadium, family flanking him on either side, ESPN announced on national television what Colorado State fans have known for a long time.

He is, officially now, the best tight end in college football.

"I was very nervous and just super excited that it all fell into place exactly how I wanted. I’m beyond blessed, grateful, honored," McBride said after the award was presented live on ESPN's College Football Awards show.

"This is such a cool award that I get to bring back to Fort Collins and celebrate with my teammates and fan base at Colorado State."

