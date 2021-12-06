CSU appears to have its next head football coach

Colorado State appears to have its next head football coach from a Mountain West competitor.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State football team appears to have its next head coach, straight from a Mountain West competitor.

The Rams are expected to hire Nevada’s Jay Norvell as their next head coach, replacing Steve Addazio after he was fired Dec. 2. Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel first reported he was the top candidate.

A CSU source says the deal is done. Neither school has made an announcement.

Norvell is in his fifth season as Nevada’s head coach, and the Wolf Pack have an 8-4 record and are scheduled to play in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 27 against Western Michigan.

Colorado State is is expected to name Nevada’s Jay Norvell as head coach, sources tell me — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) December 6, 2021

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.