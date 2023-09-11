CSU football making QB change for Rocky Mountain Showdown with CU

Redshirt freshman Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi will take over for Clay Millen for Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown at Colorado.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi will start at quarterback this week for the Colorado State football team.

The Rams are making a change after one game, with the redshirt freshman set to take over for Clay Millen for Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown at Colorado, CSU coach Jay Norvell announced Monday.

The CSU offense struggled with Millen at QB in the Sept. 2 opener, a 50-24 loss to Washington State. The Rams scored three points with Millen at quarterback.

Fowler-Nicolosi brought a spark when he entered for an injured Millen in the third quarter. The Rams scored 21 fourth-quarter points (one TD coming via special teams), albeit with the game firmly in Washington State's hands. Millen was able to return to practice last week and is available to play.

"Brayden came in and played well. The bottom line is we've got to score touchdowns and we've got to score points offensively," Norvell said. "We're going to give Brayden an opportunity."

>>Read the full Coloradoan story HERE

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n