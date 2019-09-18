Colorado State football head coach Mike Bobo opened his Tuesday press conference with somber news, giving an update on quarterback Collin Hill.

“It is confirmed that he has a torn ACL in the same knee that he tore his ACL in two previous occasions,” Bobo said.

Hill’s latest tear happened in the third quarter of CSU’s 55-34 loss to Arkansas last Saturday. A defender was tripped up and went head first into Hill’s left knee. He would play for two more plays before pulling himself out of the contest.

Bobo added that once the swelling goes down, Hill will undergo surgery.

“He’s in good spirits. He was out at practice today after you guys (media) left,” Bobo said. “Like I said after the game, great human being. I just can’t say enough about the kid. Even during the game, he knew it was torn and he came back out and was being supportive of the guys and the quarterback Pat (O’Brien) who was in there.”

CSU will turn to O’Brien, a transfer from Nebraska, and redshirt junior Justice McCoy as their go-to guys under center. The Rams will host Toledo on Ag Day this Saturday at 8:20 p.m.

RELATED: Colorado state falls to Arkansas, QB Hill injured in the loss

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports