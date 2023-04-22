CSU football takes Canvas Stadium for 'Green & Gold' spring game

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — On to the regular season.
The Colorado State football team hosted its spring finale Saturday, with a "green and gold" spring game scrimmage at Canvas Stadium.
The unique game format from coach Jay Norvell is "1's vs. the World" where the starters make up one team and the backups the other.
The backups start with a 21-0 lead, with the starters tasked with engineering a comeback win.
The starters did it with ease, winning 34-24 with four first-half touchdowns, one in the second and limiting the backups to just three points. The first half was normal timing rules. The second half was played under a running clock.
