Colorado State showcases new team at spring football game

The 'Air Raid' offensive style brought to Fort Collins by new coach Jay Norvell made its Canvas Stadium debut in the 'Green vs. Gold' game.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It's finally here, CSU football fans: Jay Norvell's 'Air Raid' offense made its Canvas Stadium debut on Saturday afternoon in Colorado State's 'Green vs. Gold' spring game.

Fans showed up to watch the glorified practice that brought the feel of a college football game with its intrasquad competition.

The Rams put the passing game to work behind the arm of Clay Millen, a redshirt freshman quarterback who transferred from Nevada. Millen threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns, completing 22 of his 33 pass attempts.

Millen led CSU's green team (starters), which defeated the gold team (non-starters), 49-37 -- which began with a given 21-0 lead for the gold team.

"The guys played really well toward the end. We picked it up and got in a rhythm, and it was just easy from there," Millen said. "Overall, once we got past the little speedbump the offense played really well."

The green team also received two rushing touchdowns from returning redshirt senior running back A'Jon Vivens, a local product from Mullen High School. Redshirt freshman quarterback Giles Pooler entered the game late and connected with E.J. Scott for a touchdown in the final minutes.

The biggest highlight from the gold team was delivered by redshirt sophomore defensive back Brandon Guzman, who returned an interception of Millen to the house for a pick-six.

"It was a good day's work, and I'm glad we did it," Norvell said.

Colorado State will open the 2022 season on September 3 at Michigan. The Rams finished 3-9 last year under Steve Addazio.

