Trey McBride is the first unanimous All-American in CSU football history

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Another day, another historic marker for Trey McBride.
The Colorado State tight end is now the first unanimous All-American in Rams program history.
There are five officially NCAA recognized All-American teams to be called unanimous and McBride was first-team in all of them. He's the fifth Mountain West player to reach unanimous status and first offensive player.
"It's absolutely so special and something that I never could have dreamed of. It's so cool," McBride said.
McBride won the Mackey Award last week as the top tight end in the nation. He had 90 catches for 1,121 yards in the 2021 season. The Fort Morgan native set a program record for receiving yards in a season by a tight end and season/career records for receptions by a tight end.
