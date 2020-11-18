CSU's football game against UNLV will not take place on Saturday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The CSU Rams football team will not play UNLV as scheduled on Saturday in Fort Collins.
After more than 24 hours of speculation, the Mountain West officially called the game off on Wednesday afternoon.
"Due to positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting contact tracing within the UNLV football program, the Rebels are unable to travel and participate in the scheduled football game at Colorado State on Saturday, November 21," the league said in a statement.
With CU's game against Arizona State also not happening, there's speculation the two teams could play an impromptu "Rocky Mountain Showdown" on Saturday.
