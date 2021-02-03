Colorado Buffaloes' 2021 football schedule announced

Karl Dorrell's CU Buffs will open the 2021 season against Ed McCaffrey's UNC Bears in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) and the Pac-12 Conference announced Tuesday the full slate of football games scheduled this fall.

CU will have four Pac-12 home games at Boulder's Folsom Field and seven games inside the state of Colorado.

The Buffaloes open the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3 at Folsom Field against the Northern Colorado Bears and new head coach Ed McCaffrey.

The second week of the season, CU hosts Texas A&M University at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Pac-12 vs. SEC matchup is expected to be one of the top non-conference games on the 2021 college schedule.

The teams were scheduled to play in College Station on Sept. 19, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buffaloes, who lead the all-time series with the Aggies 6-3, won their last meeting in 2009. Colorado is 54-35-3 overall in games played in Denver.

This fall, CU hosts Pac-12 Conference opponents Arizona, Southern California, Oregon State and Washington at Folsom Field.

The Pac-12 Championship game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

2021 Colorado Football Schedule

Friday, Sept. 3 vs. Northern Colorado in Boulder

Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Texas A&M in Denver

Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. Minnesota in Boulder

Saturday, Sept. 25 at Arizona State in Tempe

Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Southern California in Boulder

Saturday, Oct. 9 - Bye

Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Arizona in Boulder

Saturday, Oct. 23 at California in Berkeley

Saturday, Oct. 30 at Oregon in Eugene

Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Oregon State in Boulder

Saturday, Nov. 13 at UCLA in Pasadena

Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Washington in Boulder

Friday, Nov. 26 at Utah in Salt Lake City

Friday, Dec. 3 Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas

The CU Ticket Office said season ticket renewals will go out in mid-March. Season ticket holders who renew will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the Texas A&M game in Denver before they go on sale to the general public — and at a season ticket holder discount.

All single game tickets will be available for purchase in July.

As of Tuesday, March 2, CU is preparing several scenarios related to fan attendance in fall 2021, which will be dependent on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidelines entering the season.

Anyone interested in purchasing season tickets should call 303-492-8282.

