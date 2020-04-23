CU AD George, coaches Dorrell, Boyle and Payne to take pay cuts

BOULDER, Colo. — Several members of the University of Colorado's athletic department will be taking pay cuts for the upcoming fiscal year, the school announced Thursday.
Athletic Director Rick George, head football coach Karl Dorrell, men's basketball coach Tad Boyle and women's basketball coach JR Payne will all have their salaries reduced by 10 percent. The other eight varsity coaches will take a five percent pay cut.
The school says the decisions were voluntary and would "help mitigate budget impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."
“I applaud our head coaches for taking a leadership role in this,” George said in a release from CU. “It’s the right thing for all of us to do. There are a lot of unknowns ahead of us, and while we don’t exactly know yet the financial impacts for the upcoming year, for them to agree and voluntarily take pay cuts is important at this time for our student-athletes and the overall direction of all our sports programs and support areas.”
The release also noted campus leaders, including University President Mark Kennedy, are taking pay cuts at this time as well.
RELATED: It's 'premature' to discuss if college football season will be moved due to COVID-19, says CU athletic director
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports