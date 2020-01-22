BOULDER, Colorado — The University of Colorado will officially be represented when it comes to picking the four-team college football playoff the next three years.

On Wednesday CU athletic director Rick George was named to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee for the next three seasons. His duties will begin later this spring with introductory meetings.

“I am humbled and honored to join the College Football Playoff Selection Committee,” George said in a press release from CU. “The game of football has provided me with endless opportunities throughout my lifetime. This opportunity gives me the chance to give back to this great game. I’m excited to get to work alongside Bill Hancock and the other members of the committee.”

George is finishing up his sixth season as AD at Colorado; he was previously the President of Business Operations for the Texas Rangers.

The 2020 CFP semifinals will be next January 1 in the Rose and Sugar bowls, with the seventh annual CFP championship game set for January 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

