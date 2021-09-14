CU football takes learning opportunity into Week 3

The Buffs look to bounce back from their loss to Texas A&M when they host Minnesota on Saturday at Folsom Field.

BOULDER, Colo. — The secret to a winning formula may just be as simple as 11 men working together as one.

"I think that as a program and as a team, the emphasis of just playing hard and playing for each other is really evident. You see that when you put the tape on and watch," second-year head coach Karl Dorrell said.

"This defense, they know what their identity is. That's the style of play that I'll continue to stress as long as I'm here, is to play a really aggressive, tough, edge defense, where you earn everything you get, and eventually in time, we'll be generating a lot of turnovers so that our offense gets more chances with the football."

And when they get those chances this time, junior tight end Brady Russell knows they can't leave any points behind on the field.

"We know what we're capable of on offense. We just need to put the pieces together to do what we're capable of," Russell said. "Coach hates that word 'potential,' and our potential is so high, but if you can't reach it, then why does that matter? So we need to find ways to reach our potential and strive to be great all of the time."

That potential will be put to the test when Colorado hosts Minnesota bright and early on Saturday.

