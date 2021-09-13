CU Buffs wide receiver La’Vontae Shenault suspended

The team announced the third-time freshman has been "suspended indefinitely" for violating team rules.

BOULDER, Colo. — Karl Dorrell, second-year head coach of the CU football team, announced Monday that wide receiver La'Vontae Shenault was been "suspended indefinitely for violating team and athletic department rules."

Shenault is the younger brother of former CU Buffs standout Laviska Shenault, a second-round NFL draft pick who now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

La'Vontae Shenault found trouble off the field last year when he was arrested for DUI in Fort Collins in July 2020.

He is a third-time freshman due to the NCAA four-game redshirt rule and then the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA for the COVID-19 pandemic, began serving his suspension last Saturday when CU played Texas A&M at Empower Field at Mile High.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver from DeSoto, Texas, caught two passes for 23 yards in the season opener against Northern Colorado.

