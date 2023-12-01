Here's the 2023 schedule for Coach Prime's CU Buffaloes

The last time both Nebraska and CSU were on the Buffs’ home schedule was in 2005.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Pac-12 Conference unveiled its football schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

The University of Colorado will have nine conference games this season, the first for new head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders.

The CU Buffaloes will have six home games at Folsom Field, the stadium’s 100th season of service, including four home conference games.

Since the non-conference schedule has been set since 2017, the Buffs will open on the road at College Football Playoff participant TCU on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Colorado will then host Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 16. The last time both Nebraska and CSU were on the Buffs’ home schedule was in 2005.

"We're excited about the home schedule we've put together for both the start of the Coach Prime era and the 100th season at Folsom Field," CU Athletic Director Rick George said. "Having both Nebraska and Colorado State at home for the first time in 18 years, the final game against USC for the foreseeable future and Family Weekend, Homecoming and Senior Day games set, 2023 is shaping up to be one of our most exciting home schedules in a long time."

CU football season ticket renewals are underway with a Feb. 2 deadline.

