CU football earns Alamo Bowl berth, will face Texas

Credit: AP
Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer (4) stiff-arms Arizona defensive back Isaiah Mays (13) in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BOULDER, Colo. — The CU football team is headed to San Antonio to reignite an old rivalry. 

The Buffs announced on Sunday afternoon the team has accepted a bid to the Valero Alamo Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 29 where they will face No. 20 Texas. 

The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. MST on ESPN. 

It will be CU’s third appearance in the game, as the Buffaloes lost in overtime to Wisconsin in 2002 (31-28) and to Oklahoma State in 2016 (38-8). Colorado will serve as the home team for the game.

Colorado finished the regular season with a 4-1 mark, 3-1 in league play for a second-place finish in the Pac-12 Conference’s South Division. Texas was 6-3, 5-3 in the Big 12 for a fourth-place finish.

The Longhorns leads the all-time series with the Buffaloes by an 11-7 margin, with the school's first meeting in 1940 and last in 2009.

The Valero Alamo Bowl is allowing a limited number of fans to attend. Colorado fans are recommended to purchase tickets from the Alamo Bowl website in Sections 101-123 and Sections 201-223.

